Man dies after being found unresponsive in Cork city centre

Gardai in Cork are investigating after the death of a man found in a public toilet in the city centre early this morning.

The 42-year-old man, who was living in Carrigaline area, was found in an unresponsive state in the public toilets on the Grand Parade in the city centre at around 1am.

Emergency services were called and the man was taken by ambulance to the Mercy University Hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man had no obvious signs of injury or any obvious cause of death.

However, gardaí cordoned off the toilet area for a forensic examination by technical experts.

A Garda spokesman said that they hope a post mortem examination, which is due to be carried out later today at Cork University Hospital, will establish how exactly the man died.

It is understood the man was out socialising with family members, and they raised the alarm when he failed to emerge from the public toilets.