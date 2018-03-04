Man charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

A man had been charged with the murder of detective Garda Adrian Donohoe 5 years ago.

Aaron Brady (27) from New Road, Crossmaglen, County Armagh, appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk district court tonight .

He is charged that on the 25th January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union he did murder a member of An Garda Siochana, Adrian Donohoe , acting in the course of his duty.

Evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Detective Inspector Pat Marry.

He said he arrested Brady at Dundalk Garda station at 8.05 pm and in reply to the charge Brady said ‘I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.’

Judge John Coughlan remanded him in custody to Cloverhill District Court on the 9th March.

He granted him legal aid .

Garda Donoghue’s widow Caroline was in court for the brief hearing.