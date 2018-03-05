Man charged with four counts of murder following Fermanagh fire

A woman, two teenagers and a toddler are believed to have died in the Derrylin blaze

Emergency services at the house in Derrylin, Fermanagh, 27-02-2018. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering four people in a fire in County Fermanagh.

27-year-old Daniel Sebastian Allen with an address at Molly road in Derrylin appeared before magistrates in Enniskillen this morning.

He has been has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of arson endangering life.

A woman, two teenagers and a toddler are believed to have died in the Derrylin blaze last week.

Allen only spoke to tell the court that he understood the charges against him.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody to appear back in court via videolink in three weeks time.


