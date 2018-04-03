Man charged over string of Easter weekend robberies

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged for three separate robbery incidents in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

The first was an attempted robbery and assault at Mill Park on the Old Nangor Road on Friday night, where a woman in her 30s received non-life threatening stab wounds.

On Saturday, there was an attempted armed robbery at a food outlet on the same road.

An armed robbery of a premises on Ninth Lock Road also took place the next day.

Gardaí carried out a search of the area with the help of the Air Support Unit and the regional Armed Response Unit on Sunday and an 18-year-old man was arrested.

He was later charged with assault causing harm and three counts of attempted robbery.

The man appeared before Dublin District Court yesterday and was remanded to Cloverhill prison.