Man charged over seizure of guns and ammunition in Dublin

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of two firearms in west Dublin last week.

Gardaí said they discovered two Smith & Wesson revolvers and ten rounds of ammunition after stopping and searching two cars in Clondalkin last Friday afternoon.

27-year-old William McCarthy of Spencer Dock in Dublin was this morning brought before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Detective Anthony Kennedy of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told the court that the accused made no reply when the charges were officially put to him at 9:25pm.

No application for bail was made this morning and Mr McCarthy was granted legal aid.

Judge Alan Mitchell remanded him in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday April 6th.

Three other people arrested in connection with the investigation were released without charge over the weekend.