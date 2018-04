A Polish man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a homeless man in north county Dublin.

The body of Michel Kurek, who was also Polish, was found in a laneway near Ballyboughal last August.

He had been stabbed several times.

The court heard Sebastian Barczuk, of no fixed address, replied "I'm innocent" when charged with murder on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.