Man charged over €1.8m drug seizure in Dublin

A 55-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a major drugs seizure in Dublin.

Cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €1.8m were discovered when Gardaí and customs officers stopped a truck leaving Dublin Port for Limerick on Saturday.

This morning, Alvydus Simkus of Smith Lane, Cathedral Place, County Limerick was brought before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Garda Ronan Doolin told the court that Mr Simkus, who is originally from Lithuania, made no reply when the charges were read out to him.

An application for bail was made however gardaí objected due to the serious nature of the charges and because they said he could pose a flight risk.

Judge Alan Mitchell rejected the bail application but granted the Lithuanian national legal aid.

Mt Simkus was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District court on Friday April 6th.