Man charged in connection with murder of Joanne Lee

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Joanne Lee.

38-year-old Joanne - also known as Joanne Ball - was last seen on February 5th at her parents' home in Garristown in Meath and was reported missing several days later.

Her body was found in a wardrobe at a house on Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6 on February 15th.

A murder investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation on Friday.

He has now been charged in connection with the murder, and is scheduled to appear before a special court sitting in Dublin this morning.