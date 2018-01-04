Man arrested over new year's eve murder in Co Cavan

The stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff
Gardaí investigating the murder of a 40-year-old man in Co Cavan have arrested a man.
The fatal stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11.00pm on new year's eve.
Marek Swider, a Polish national who had been living in Cavan for about a decade, died at Cavan General Hospital around 9.30am on new year's day.
Gardaí believe that Mr Swider got into a row with another man during a game of cards in a house.
They have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with this investigation.
He was arrested in Cork city centre early on Thursday morning and is being held at Bridewell garda station in Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
It is understood the man presented himself at Anglesea Street garda station in Cork on Wednesday night.
Gardaí say investigations are continuing.