Man arrested over new year's eve murder in Co Cavan

The stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff

News
Man arrested over new year&#39;s eve murder in Co Cavan

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

Gardaí investigating the murder of a 40-year-old man in Co Cavan have arrested a man.

The fatal stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11.00pm on new year's eve.

Marek Swider, a Polish national who had been living in Cavan for about a decade, died at Cavan General Hospital around 9.30am on new year's day.

Gardaí believe that Mr Swider got into a row with another man during a game of cards in a house.

They have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with this investigation.

He was arrested in Cork city centre early on Thursday morning and is being held at Bridewell garda station in Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It is understood the man presented himself at Anglesea Street garda station in Cork on Wednesday night.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.


2 Related articles
Murder inquiry launched into stabbing of Polish man in Cavan

Murder inquiry launched into stabbing of Polish man in Cavan

Gardai make further appeal for information about fatal stabbing

Gardai make further appeal for information about fatal stabbing