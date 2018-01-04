Man arrested over new year's eve murder in Co Cavan

Gardaí investigating the murder of a 40-year-old man in Co Cavan have arrested a man.

The fatal stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11.00pm on new year's eve.

Marek Swider, a Polish national who had been living in Cavan for about a decade, died at Cavan General Hospital around 9.30am on new year's day.

Gardaí believe that Mr Swider got into a row with another man during a game of cards in a house.

They have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with this investigation.

He was arrested in Cork city centre early on Thursday morning and is being held at Bridewell garda station in Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It is understood the man presented himself at Anglesea Street garda station in Cork on Wednesday night.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.