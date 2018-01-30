Man arrested as part of investigation into British IRA agent 'Stakeknife'

British police have arrested a man as part of their investigation into the notorious British army IRA agent ‘Stakeknife.’

‘Operation Kenova’ was set up in 2016 to investigate the activities of the man – who has been linked to more than 50 murders.

In a statement this afternoon the operation announced it had “arrested a 72-year-old man in connection with the investigation into allegations of murder, kidnap and torture.”

No details of where he was arrested or the location he is being held at has been released for security reasons.

The statement said the man was been “arrested on suspicion of a number of offences which are being investigated by Operation Kenova” and is due to be interviewed.

The operation led by the Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police Jon Boutcher is funded by the PSNI but staffed by external officers.

The investigation is expected to take at least five years and cost almost €40 million.