A man has been arrested after a loaded gun was seized in Limerick.

The 25-year-old was stopped and searched by gardaí near Colbert Station in the city yesterday evening.

The gun was located in a backpack, along with some loose ammunition.

Gardaí say the man was arrested at the scene.

He is being held at Roxboro Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.