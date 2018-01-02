Man arrested after attempted armed robbery at Dublin pub

A man has been arrested after an attempted armed robbery at a pub in south Dublin.

It happened at premises on Firhouse Road in Tallaght on January 1st.

A man entered the pub just before midnight armed with what is believed to be a firearm, threatened staff and demanded a sum of cash.

The man was challenged by three people on the premises and was arrested by gardaí.

The suspected firearm was recovered at the scene and has been sent for a technical examination.

The suspect is currently detained at Tallaght garda station under section 30 of Offences Against the State Act.