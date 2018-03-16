Man arrested after €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis seized in Co Louth

The package had originated in Canada
A man has been arrested after Revenue officers seized around €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Co Louth.
Officers seized 4.5 kg of the drug on Friday, found concealed in blankets, in a package that had originated in Canada.
They say this was an intelligence-led operation as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations the Louth area.
Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dundalk Garda Drugs Unit were involved.
Gardaí arrested a 28-year-old Irish man who was detained for questioning in Dundalk garda station.
He is being under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Revenue say investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.