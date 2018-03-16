Man arrested after €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis seized in Co Louth

The package had originated in Canada

News
Man arrested after €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis seized in Co Louth

Image: Revenue

A man has been arrested after Revenue officers seized around €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Co Louth.

Officers seized 4.5 kg of the drug on Friday, found concealed in blankets, in a package that had originated in Canada.

They say this was an intelligence-led operation as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations the Louth area.

Image: Revenue

Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dundalk Garda Drugs Unit were involved.

Gardaí arrested a 28-year-old Irish man who was detained for questioning in Dundalk garda station.

Image: Revenue

He is being under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Revenue say investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.


4 Related articles
Eleven arrested after illegal cigarette factory uncovered in Co Louth

Eleven arrested after illegal cigarette factory uncovered in Co Louth

Cannabis hidden in toys and wicker box seized in Portlaoise

Cannabis hidden in toys and wicker box seized in Portlaoise

Contraband cigarettes worth over €11,000 seized in Dublin

Contraband cigarettes worth over €11,000 seized in Dublin

Revenue dog sniffs out €675,000 worth of herbal cannabis

Revenue dog sniffs out €675,000 worth of herbal cannabis