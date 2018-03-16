Man arrested after €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis seized in Co Louth

A man has been arrested after Revenue officers seized around €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Co Louth.

Officers seized 4.5 kg of the drug on Friday, found concealed in blankets, in a package that had originated in Canada.

They say this was an intelligence-led operation as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations the Louth area.

Image: Revenue

Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dundalk Garda Drugs Unit were involved.

Gardaí arrested a 28-year-old Irish man who was detained for questioning in Dundalk garda station.

Image: Revenue

He is being under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Revenue say investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.