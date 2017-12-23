Man appears in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Co Cork

A man has appeared in court in Co Cork in connection with an aggravated burglary.

The burglary happened at a house at Derrigra, Enniskeane at around 12.30am on Friday.

The owner of the house - a man in his late 50s - is said to have sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by an intruder.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Gardaí say a 45-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the investigation.

He was detained at Kinsale Garda Station, and appeared before a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court this morning.

Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.