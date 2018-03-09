Man appears in court in connection with Dublin fire which injured family of four

A man described as suffering from psychosis has been charged with arson after a family of four was injured in a fire in Dublin.

A mother and her three young children were hurt in the blaze in Inchicore last year.

On the night of the 18th of September 2017, a fire broke out at a flat at Tyrone Place.

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital for treatment, along with her two sons - aged 12 and 8 - and her 7-year-old daughter.

This afternoon, 28-year-old Ian O’Connor of Emmet Crescent in Inchicore appeared in court charged with arson.

Garda Colm Reynolds told the judge the accused made no reply when he was charged and cautioned at Kilmainham Garda Station this afternoon.

He added ‘there may be further charges’ in time.

The accused’s solicitor told the judge his client has psychosis and a number of other issues, and he added that he may need protection while in custody.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next week.

Judge Grainne Malone ordered that he receive the appropriate medical and psychiatric attention.