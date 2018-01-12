Man admits funding Islamic State from Ireland

A 26-year-old man has admitted to providing funding for Islamic State from his County Waterford base to Islamic State.

Hassan Bal, formerly of O'Connell Street in Waterford, pleaded guilty to two counts relating to the funding and attempted funding of a terrorist organisation.

Bal is originally from the UK and moved to Ireland with his family when he was 12-years-old.

Today, at Waterford Circuit Court, he pleaded guilty to unlawfully transferring €400 in funds to a man in Bosnia-Herzegovina, knowing that the money would be used by Islamic State.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawfully attempting to collect or receive cash through an intermediary in London, knowing the money would be used by a terrorist group.

He was remanded in custody until April 10th when a date will be fixed for his sentencing.