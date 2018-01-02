Man (70) dies after being hit by articulated lorry in Co Offaly

A 70-year-old man has died after being hit by an articulated lorry in Co Offaly.

The crash happened at around 7.30am this morning on the N62 Ferbane to Athlone Road.

A male pedestrian in his 70s was seriously injured.

He was taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

The road was closed while a a forensic exam took place, but it has since reopened.

Witnesses or anyone with information - particularly those who were on the stretch of road between 7am and 7.20am - are being asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057-916-9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.