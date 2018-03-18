Man (23) dies following stabbing in Co Clare

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident
A 23-year-old man has died following a stabbing incident in the early hours of this morning in Co Clare.
The attack took place in Shannon at around 2am.
Gardaí say an altercation took place between a number of men at the Shannon Knights Night Club in Tullyvarraga.
Two men were injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick.
One of the men was pronounced dead a short time later.
The injuries of the second man, who is 22, are not believed to be lift threatening.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is being held at Shannon Garda Station.
The scene of the altercation has been preserved for a technical examination.
Gardaí say they would particularly like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights Night Club last night, the 17th/18th of March.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is being asked contact Shannon Garda Station on 061-365-900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.