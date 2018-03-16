Man (19) dies following crash in Co Galway

A 19-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Galway in the early hours of this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 2.20am on the Williamstown to Castlerea Road (R360), around a kilometre outside Williamstown.

The male driver of the car was seriously injured, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Galway.

A forensic examination is being carried out at the scene of the crash, and the road remains closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are calling for witnesses - in particular anyone who was on the stretch of road between 1.45am and 2.10am - to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093-708-40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.