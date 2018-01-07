Major oil spill fears following tanker collision off China

An Iranian oil tanker carrying 130,000 tonnes of crude oil is reportedly spewing its cargo into the East China Sea.

The Chinese Government said that the tanker collided with a Chinese bulk ship on Sunday.

Chinese state media CCTV has shown pictures of the tanker ablaze amid billowing plumes of thick dark smoke.

China’s Ministry of Transportation said it was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with a Chinese grain ship around 160 nautical miles off the coast of Shanghai.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed the tanker’s 32 crew members remain missing.

He said rescue efforts were ongoing with four rescue ships and three cleaning boats sent to the site.

The 21 crewmembers of the grain ship have been rescued.

Reuters reports that the tanker was carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensate - an ultra light crude oil. The news agency said that is equivalent to just under 1 million barrels

Details regarding the size of the spill have not yet been released.