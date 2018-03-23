MOVIES & BOOZE: Wines for your weekend

Marques de Riscal Rioja Reserva

Marqués de Riscal Reserva wines are made mainly from grapes from tempranillo vines planted before the 1970s, grown in the best clay-limestone soils of the Rioja Alavesa. This variety withstands oak- and bottle ageing well thanks to its good balance of acidity and fine tannin. The Graciano and Mazuelo varieties, whose presence in the blend does not exceed 10%, provide crispness and a lively colour. Fermentation takes place at a controlled temperature of 26ºC and the maceration time is never more than 12 days. Riscal reservas spend around two years in American Oak Barrels, producing a wine which corresponds to the classic Rioja style: fresh, fine, elegant and very suitable for laying down for many years. Before release for sale it spends a minimum of one year rounding off in the bottle; time enough to show how much complexity tempranillo is able to achieve.

Intense black-cherry colour with good depth of colour and hardly any signs of evolution. Very expressive aromas on the nose with notes of liquorice, cinnamon and black pepper, with just a subtle hint of the long cask-ageing, thanks to its great complexity and ripe, concentrated fruit. Fresh and easy to drink on the palate, good backbone and lovely, polished tannins. The long, persistent finish leaves gentle balsamic reminders of the finest quality.



Stockists: Available in Carry Out and available in supermarkets to smaller independents

Serving temperature: Between 16º and 18ºC.

Alcoholic content: 14.2%

Food pairing

This wine goes well with ham, mild cheeses, casseroles which are not highly spiced, bean and pulse dishes, poultry, red meat, grills and roasts.

Masi Campofiorin

Full bodied, smooth and velvety, but approachable and versatile in its food pairings. Combines simplicity with style, strength and majesty. This is the original Supervenetian created by Masi in 1964 and internationally recognised as a wine of “stupendous body and complexity”,the prototype for a new category of wines from the Veneto inspired by the Amarone production method (Burton Anderson). Its own production method was described by Hugh Johnson as “an ingenious technique”.

Stockists: Available in Carry Out and available in supermarkets to smaller independents

Tasting notes

Look: intense ruby red.

Nose: ripe cherries and sweet spices.

Palate: rich, intense cherries and berry fruit; good length and soft tannins.

Serving temperature: 18° C / 64,4 °F

Alcoholic content: 13% vol.

Storage life: 15-20 years

Food pairing

Exceptionally versatile. Good with pasta dishes dressed with rich sauces (meat or

mushrooms); grilled or roast red meat, and game. Ideal with well-aged cheese.