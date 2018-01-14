Lotto reveals where winning ticket for €4.4m jackpot was sold

The National Lottery is appealing to players in Co Donegal to check their numbers, after a €4,434,994 jackpot was won on a ticket bought in Lifford.

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw were: 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and bonus number was 6.



The golden ticket, a Quick Pick, was sold at Daly's Topaz on the Letterkenny Road on Saturday.

Store owner Austin Daly said: "I cannot believe it. The call came through last night and it just hit me.

"It was like a jolt as we immediately started spreading the word to our customers and put the news on a digital sign at the station.

"This morning there is an incredible buzz around the town and I really hope it is a local person who won. All in all it's a great weekend for Lifford and for Donegal".

Speaking on the jackpot win, National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin said: "They call tomorrow Blue Monday but there will be no Monday Blues for this lucky winner who won the first Lotto jackpot of the year.

"Last year we had a total of 12 Lotto jackpot wins so this is a great start to 2018 for our players".

Meanwhile down the road in Carndonagh, another lucky Lotto player is waking up €283,274 richer after matching five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night's Lotto draw.

This Quick Pick was sold at G & S Supermarket at Church Road in Carndonagh. The ticket was also purchased by the winner on Saturday.

Mr Griffin urged all players who purchased a ticket in the Lifford and Caarndonagh regions of Donegal to check their tickets.