London City Airport closed after unexploded WWII bomb found nearby

All flights out of London City Airport have been cancelled today.

It comes after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found in the River Thames beside the runway.

The cancellations will affect passengers travelling between London and Dublin.

Several householders were evacuated from their homes overnight and are staying in temporary accommodation.

Part of the London Docklands Light Railway has been suspended and some roads remain closed, Transport for London has said.

London City Airport urged passengers not to travel to the airport and contact their airlines for further information.

Robert Sinclair, the airport's chief executive, said: "I recognise this is causing inconvenience for our passengers - and in particular some of our local residents.

"The airport is cooperating fully with the London Met Police and British Royal Navy and working hard to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

Police were called to the scene at the George V Dock, North Woolwich, just after 5am on Sunday.

The ordnance had been discovered as part of planned work that was taking place at the airport.

At 10pm, the decision was taken to put an exclusion zone in place to allow the Royal Navy to deal with the explosive,

A 214-metre exclusion zone was put in place by the Met Police and the Royal Navy were called in to make the area safe.

A Met Police statement said: "Overnight, officers have been helping to evacuate properties within the exclusion zone and police are working with the local authority to provide residents with temporary emergency accommodation and the appropriate support.

"A number of road cordons are in place, and motorists planning to travel through this part of Newham borough are urged to seek alternative routes.

"The operation to remove the ordnance is ongoing.

"While we endeavour to progress the operation as quickly as possible and minimise disruption, it is important that all of the necessary steps and precautions are taken to ensure it is dealt with safely."

Docklands Light Railway tweeted: "No service between Pontoon Dock and Woolwich Arsenal at Police request following the discovery of a WW11 bomb in the London City Airport area. Good service on the rest of the line."