Lidl says plans to rebuild looted Dublin store "under review"

Discount supermarket chain Lidl says plans to rebuild a store, which was destroyed during looting in Dublin, are "under review".

Nine people were arrested after a digger was rammed into the supermarket in Citywest on Friday night.

Video footage shared on social media showed a mechanical digger pulling down part of the supermarket's outside wall.

Other footage appeared to show an attempt to break into the shop's safe.

The company has said that all staff from outlet in Fortunestown have been redeployed to other stores.

But it says plans to build a new, larger store on Fortunestown Lane are "now under review" given the events of last Friday.

In a statement, Lidl adds: "We currently have engineers and consultants on site assessing the significant damage caused to the building and we will await their recommendations before making a final decision regarding future plans."