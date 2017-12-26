Leo Varadkar is committed to Ireland's neutrality

The Taoiseach has said he’s fully committed to Ireland’s neutrality.

Earlier this month the government joined a pan-European agreement on defence which some people say threatens our neutrality.

PESCO is seen by many as the first step towards forming a European army, but the government says we’ll only sign up to certain parts.

Leo Varadkar says Ireland is staying neutral, "Ireland's neutrality on balance is an asset, it makes our foreign policy stronger.

Ireland is a small country we're never going to be a significant military power, nobody is going to want to be close to us diplomatically because we have military assets, we're never going to have a big navy or big airforce

Where we actually can be strong diplomatically is by doing things that are a little bit unique to Ireland."