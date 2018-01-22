'Legally Blonde The Musical' looking for pawfect Irish star

Does your pet pooch have what it takes to be a musical star?

'Legally Blonde The Musical' is coming to Dublin and is in search of a four- legged, furry superstar to join the cast.



The musical, based on the 2001 film, will play Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for one week from March 5th-10th.



The cast includes Ex-EastEnders star Rita Simon in her first role since leaving the soap, former X-factor finalist Lucie Jones and Bill Ward, star of Coronation Street and Emmerdale.



Legally Blonde features two leading doggy characters in the cast - a Chihuahua called Bruiser and another called Rufus.

Doggy auditions to cast Rufus for the Dublin leg of the tour will be held on February 8th.

Organisers say: "We are preferably looking for a Bull Dog as in the film, but we are certainly open too other like breeds.

"So long as they're not cute and cuddly, in fact the uglier the better".



Ideally the are looking for a British Bulldog, but are open to other breeds as long as they are bullish and robust.

The dog also needs to be relaxed, laid back, good with people and enjoy a good fuss.



Being responsive to commands and any tricks will help too.

"They have five minutes to show us what they've got. If they're skills are good enough we could end up using them in the show", organiserrs add.



Those who think their pooch has what it takes can e-mail legallyblondedogauditions@gmail.com with 'DUBLIN AUDITIONS' in the subject title.

The e-mail should include your full name, address and contact number - as well as a photo of your dog, along with their name, breed and a brief description.

As well as winning a role in the show, the winner will also receive a prize from Urbanpup.com - who are supporting the auditions - and tickets to see a performance.

The winner will be required to appear in every show for the week.

The dog will make two appearances during the show, as well as their bow at the end.