Leap Card users can now access GoCar services

Holders of the integrated Leap Card can now (literally) drive away.

Users can access the car-sharing scheme GoCar using their Leap Card.

GoCar has over 350 vehicles across 250 locations, and more than 20,000 members.

It launched Ireland’s first car sharing scheme in Cork city in 2008, and has since expanded to 18 counties.

Drivers can book cars online or via the app - the keys are in the car, with fuel and insurance all included.

When they are at the car, users will have 60 seconds to hold their Leap Card to the card reader on the windscreen.

Darragh Genockey, sales and operations manager at GoCar, and Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Once confirmed, they can then use this card in future to access the service.

Darragh Genockey is sales and operations manager of GoCar.

"We believe the integration of public transport, DublinBikes bike sharing, and GoCar car sharing all on the Leap Card is another positive addition to this alternative.

"We know that over 80% of our members do not own a car and over 60% use public transport every week, so this innovation will make their journeys a little easier and their wallets or purses a little lighter."

To celebrate, GoCar are offering free signup for the month of April.