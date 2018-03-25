Lawyer for adult film actress posts "warning shot" to US President online

The lawyer for an adult film actress who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump has posted a picture of a data disc as a "warning shot" to the US President.

Michael Avenatti, who represents Stormy Daniels in her bid to sue President Trump over a nondisclosure agreement, accompanied the photo with the message: "If a picture is worth a thousand words, how many words is this worth???"

Mr Avenatti said the disc contains evidence proving the President had an affair with the model - real name Stephanie Clifford - and that it was a warning shot to President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen.

Ms Clifford, who is due to give an interview on the CBS 60 Minutes programme on Sunday, claims she had an affair with President Trump and was paid $130,000 to sign an agreement to stay silent.

The actress is now suing the US president so she can be released from the agreement.

Mr Avenatti said: "I want to be really clear about this: It is a warning shot.

"And it's a warning shot to Michael Cohen and anyone else associated with Mr Trump that they better be very, very careful after Sunday night relating to what they say about my client and what spin or lies they attempt to tell the American people."

File photo: Donald Trump poses with his wife Melania and their 10-month-old son Barron on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: 16-01-2017. Image: Prensa Internacional/Zuma Press/PA Images

Ms Clifford says she had an affair with President Trump that began in 2006 and lasted for several months and that it was shortly after the President's wife Melania gave birth to the couple's first son Barron.

Mr Cohen has admitted he personally paid the cash to Ms Clifford but said that neither President Trump nor any of his organisations were part of the transaction.

Note: (a) not all of our evidence will be mentioned/displayed tonight – that would be foolish; (b) we are not sure what CBS will include but we know a lot from the full interview will have to be cut bc of the time allowed; (c) tonight is not the end – it’s the beginning. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 25, 2018

The actress has offered to pay the money back to President Trump providing the alleged gagging agreement is declared null and void and she is allowed to tell all.

President Trump has denied having an affair with Ms Clifford.

The episode airs at Midnight tonight