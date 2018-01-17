Latest weather warnings to come into effect across Ireland this evening

A pair of weather warnings have been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning, including a status orange snow-ice warning for northern counties.

The orange warning will be in effect for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal from 6pm this evening until noon tomorrow.

Met Éireann says an Atlantic depression moving across Ireland will bring 'a spell of snow on its northern flank', followed by scattered snow showers later in the night and into Thursday.

They warning adds that the risk of significant accumulations is currently limited to Ulster.

Rain and snow forecast until tomorrow afternoon from Met Éireann's high resolution model Harmonie.

Rain = blue to red

Snow = white

Keep up to date with our latest warnings here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/h3VHmSRtin — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2018

Meanwhile, a lower-level status yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and Leinster.

It comes into effect at 5pm, and will be valid until 3am on Thursday morning.

The Atlantic depression is expected to bring winds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h to many counties.

Forecasters are warning that winds may also temporarily exceed these values in exposed Atlantic coastal fringes.

Met Éireann adds: "There is an increased risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of the high seas, strong winds and the low pressure."

The latest warnings come only a day after a series of advisories were issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Fionn.

The Atlantic depression set to hit Ireland this evening has not yet been upgraded to a named storm.