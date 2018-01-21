Latest opinion poll shows dip in support for Fine Gael

Fine Gael takes a slight dip in support in the latest opinion poll out today.

The first Sunday Times / Behaviour & Attitudes poll for 2018 shows support for the party is down two points to 32%.

The poll found that hospitals and the health service were the biggest issue for voters this month.

As the flu epidemic intensified in the first half of January, nearly seven out of ten voters (68%) said that issues in the health service would influence their vote if there were a general election in the morning.

The next biggest issue was homelessness and the lack of local authority housing, which was a concern for 50% of those polled.

While the poll shows that Fine Gael has dropped two points, it remains six clear of Fianna Fail - with the main opposition unchanged on 26%.

Sinn Féin and Labour are both up a point to 18% and 6% respectively - while other parties remain largely unchanged.

Leo Varadkar retains the highest leaders' rating at 52%.