Krispy Kreme confirms autumn opening for first Irish store

Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme has confirmed it will open its first Irish store in October.

The company says it is on track to open the doors of its factory store, complete with a drive-thru, at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Planning permission approval for the Dublin 15 store was published by Fingal County Council in January.

The outlet will be a factory store, meaning guests will get to see the doughnuts being created and cooked in-store.

All 16 varieties of doughnuts will be available in share boxes and individually either in-store or on the go with take-away and drive-thru options.

Milkshakes, tea, coffee and other refreshments will also be available.



Commenting on the announcement, Ireland country director Alex Drysdale said: "It is with great excitement that we today announce that the OG of doughnuts, Krispy Kreme Original Glazed, is coming to Ireland this October along with many other delicious flavours for Irish customers to enjoy.

"Our Blanchardstown build is under way and we will soon be announcing recruitment details for our Irish operation.

"We look forward to welcoming all our Irish fans, and those yet to have their first Krispy Kreme experience, through our doors and our drive-thru this October."

Krispy Kreme dates back to 1937 in North Carolina.

Vernon Rudolph bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef, rented a building in what is now historic Old Salem and began selling doughnuts to local supermarkets.

Krispy Kreme has more than 1,300 stores in 31 countries.