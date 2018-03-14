Kildare man convicted and fined for dog cruelty

A man has been convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and fined €1,000 at Naas District Court.

The case related to a terrier dog removed by the ISPCA from a property at Kilraney, Carbury in Co Kildare on February 26th 2016.

48-year-old Mark McEvoy, of Carbury in Co Kildare was convicted on Monday March 5th.

ISPCA Inspector Mary Claire Casement described to the court how she responded to a complaint made to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline.

She said she found the aged terrier dog in an emaciated condition with large mammary tumours, bad teeth and poor skin.

Image: ISPCA

She seized the dog and brought it to a veterinary practitioner where it was immediately euthanised on humane grounds to prevent further suffering.

Image: ISPCA

Mr McEvoy subsequently made contact with the ISPCA and, in an interview under caution, agreed that he was responsible for the dog.

In court, the defendant contested the charges - claiming the dogs were owned by his uncle who was in hospital and that he was not in control of the dog but merely feeding it.

But, when asked by Judge Desmond Zaidan, Mr McEvoy conceded that he was aware that the dog was in poor health from "around Christmas", approximately two months prior to its removal.

Judge Zaidan asked him: "How could you have not done anything about it?"

Mr McEvoy was convicted on two offences under sections 12(1)(a) and 12(1)(b) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 and acquitted on two further counts under sections 11 and 13.

Judge Zaidan imposed a fine of €500 on each count, and ordered Mr McEvoy to pay €1500 in state costs and €584 ISPCA expenses.

Inspector Casement said: "When you take on the responsibility of caring for an animal you must address any issue that may arise.

"A failure to seek veterinary attention for this dog when it was clearly needed resulted in it being subjected to prolonged suffering".