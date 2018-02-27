Kevin Spacey Foundation to shut down in Britain

A foundation established by Kevin Spacey to train, fund and mentor artists is to close in the UK.

In a statement, the group says: "The trustees have reached the conclusion that the work of the Kevin Spacey Foundation UK is no longer viable and as such the foundation will be closing on the 28 February 2018.

"The trustees would like to thank all their partners, artists and organisations for the great work that has been done in association with the foundation."

They add that they hope "the objects of the charity will be taken forward by other organisations."

The foundation created initiatives to discover, train, fund and mentor emerging artists in drama, dance, music, and film.

It also offered theatre-in-education projects - as well as grants and scholarships.

Image: kevinspaceyfoundation.org

The foundation is also registered as a not-for-profit organisation in the US.

The move follows several allegations of sexual misconduct against the Academy Award-winning actor.

Netflix also cut ties with the actor who was seeking "treatment" following claims he sexually harassed a teen 30 years ago.

The London theatre that Spacey used to run had said an investigation received 20 personal testimonies of alleged inappropriate behaviour by him.

The Old Vic said it "truly" apologised for "not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely."