Kendrick Lamar among first acts announced for Electric Picnic 2018

Updated 11.55am

Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and NERD are among the first acts announced for this year's Electric Picnic.

The festival takes place at Stradbally in Co Laois from August 31st to September 2nd.

First details of the line-up were announced in Dublin this morning.

St Vincent, George Ezra, and Friendly Fires are also among the first batch of performers announced.

Norwegian singer & songwriter Sigrid will also perform, alongside other acts such as Jessie Ware, Chvrches and Dermot Kennedy.

Image: Electric Picnic

In a statement, organisers of the festival said: "If you are one of the 5000 early entry campers arriving on Thursday night, be prepared for lots of laughs in the tranquil wonderland haven of Hazelwood. Gather round the campfire as we bring you a very special comedy night, with an all – female line-up curated by Emily O’Callaghan.

"It’s all part of our mission to bring more gender balance to the festival as part of our Rebalance programme launched by Festival Director Melvin Benn in August last year."

Mr Benn added: "The Picnic isn't just about the line-up - the line-up is part of the Picnic, it's not the whole Picnic."

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2018 - which will mark the 15th edition of the annual music & arts event - are still available.

Image: Electric Picnic