Katie Hopkins collapses after being prescribed ketamine in South Africa

Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins has been treated by emergency services after taking ketamine and appearing to collapse in South Africa.

The TV personality posted a graphic photo that showed her lying face down on the pavement while receiving treatment.

She wrote: "Grateful thanks to the South African emergency services for putting me back together. Leaving it all on the road, to tell the truths not being told. *ketamine 1 / Hopkins 0)."

Grateful thanks to the South African emergency services for putting me back together. Leaving it all on the road, to tell the truths not being told. *ketamine 1 / Hopkins 0) pic.twitter.com/NHTjBsrd3v — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) February 4, 2018

The former Apprentice contestant later explained her use of the painkilling drug, writing: "I receive medical ketamine for a serious dislocation."

Hopkins suffers from epilepsy, which has left her with weakened shoulders.

Thank you David. I suffered a dislocated shoulder - and received ketamine from the ambulance crew. A bill for emergency & healthcare services paid gratefully and in full. https://t.co/ACn9FZ08iE — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) February 5, 2018

She is in South Africa filming a documentary, reporting on what she calls "the systemic slaughter of white farmers in South Africa."

The 42-year-old has been producing short videos and articles for her website, Hopkinsworld, and Canadian far-right website The Rebel Media.

Hopkins later shared images of media requests for further information about her use of ketamine, criticising journalists for not showing an interest in the reports she is producing on her trip.

She is attempting to crowdfund $30,000 towards the cost of the expedition.

Last year was a difficult one for Hopkins, who lost an expensive libel case against food blogger Jack Monroe, was dropped from her role as a MailOnline columnist and had her LBC radio show taken off air.