Justice Minister "happy to meet" with family of Brian Stack

The Justice Minister has said he would be happy to meet with the family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Mr Stack’s son Austin claimed the gardaí have had “significant information” on the murder for 27 years.

He said the existence of the information was finally acknowledged by the force last year, however he claimed the information has still not been passed on to the team investigating the murder.

He claimed the gardaí are attempting to protect an IRA informant.

In a statement this afternoon however, the gardaí said investigators are satisfied they have been provided 'with all relevant information' from within the force.

Despite this claim, Mr Stack’s family have urged the Taoiseach to demand answers from the Garda Commissioner, and to ensure the investigation team has full access to all relevant files.

Following the year’s first Cabinet meeting this afternoon, the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he had been assured by Gardaí that there is no impediment to the investigation:

“I would be very happy to meet the Stack family again,” he said.

“I have known the Stack family in Port Laoise for decades.

“Again I acknowledge the great level of public service that was given by Brian Stack and of course he paid for that with his life in very brutal circumstances.”

An Garda Síochána has insisted it is determined to bring the investigation to a “successful conclusion.”