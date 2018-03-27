Jury to begin deliberations in trial of man accused of raping two sisters

The Judge in the trial of a man accused of raping and sexually assaulting two sisters, is continuing to charge the jury.

The 37-year-old man denies the offences which are alleged to have happened at a Dublin hotel and a house in Louth.

One of the charges this man faces, is that he raped a 12-year-old girl at a hotel in Dublin in December 2010 during the snowy weather.

During the trial, the court heard gardaí went to the hotel in the early hours of the morning after getting a call into control.

The duty manager let them into the hotel room and a garda said the accused was asleep in one bed and a young girl in the other.

He said the accused said they had travelled from Louth to Dublin to collect a car and the weather was too bad to drive back so they stayed overnight.

The garda said he didn’t notice anything untoward, any alcohol or any mess.

Another garda said the girl appeared to be fine.

Several months later, the 12-year-old girl said she had been raped by the accused that night.

The 37-year-old man, who can’t be named, has pleaded not guilty and also denies raping and sexually assaulting the girl’s younger sister in Co Louth.

The jury is expected to begin its deliberations this afternoon.

If you have been affected by anything mentioned in this article you can contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre National 24-Hour helpline on 1800 77 88 88.