Jury in Mayo baby murder trial told of inconsistencies in accused's story

The jury in the trial of a Mayo man, accused of killing his baby son, has been told there are 10 inconsistencies in what the accused says happened on the day his son died.

40-year-old John Tighe of Lavallyroe in Ballyhaunis denies murdering six-month-old Joshua in June 2013 by placing two tissues in his mouth.

In his closing speech, the prosecuting barrister Paul Murray began by saying this is a very sad case, but told the jurors they had to be dispassionate and use their logic.

He said the accused John Tighe says his baby died because he left him unattended and when he came back his six-month-old had pushed two tissues in his mouth and had choked on them.

But the prosecution said there are 10 inconsistencies with the various accounts Mr Tighe gave about what happened that day.

The jury was told the baby died the day after his mother indicated on Facebook that she was in a new relationship.

The prosecution said 'this is a lady who the accused has texted up to 15 hundred times a week in the past.'

The jurors were also told the scene of the death was 'neat' for someone who was in a panic to try and save his son's life.