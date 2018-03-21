Jury in Mayo baby murder trial set to consider its verdict on Thursday

40-year-old John Tighe denies murdering six-month-old Joshua

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

The jury in the trial of a Mayo man accused of killing his baby son is expected to begin considering its verdict on Thursday.

40-year-old John Tighe of Lavallyroe in Ballyhaunis denies murdering six-month-old Joshua by placing two tissues in his mouth.

Baby Joshua choked to death on a wad of two tissues at his father's home in June 2013.

It is the prosecution's case that his dad, John Tighe, placed the tissues in his mouth and says a baby could not form, chew or swallow a wad of that size.

But John Tighe says what happened was an accident - and the baby must have put the tissues in his mouth himself while he left him unattended for a few minutes to go to the bathroom.

The jurors have three verdicts open to them: guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

The judge is due to finish charging the jury in the morning and it will then begin considering its verdict.


