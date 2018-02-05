Jury begins deliberations in trial of man accused of trying to kill Dublin roofer twice in one day

22-year-old Paul Crosby of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda has pleaded not guilty

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

The jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a Louth man accused of trying to kill another man twice on the same day.

The court’s heard the alleged victim was stabbed 28 times, put into the boot of a car and then pushed into a canal in Drogheda in November 2016.

During the trial, the court heard a garda was on patrol in Drogheda on the 10th of November 2016 when he heard a man was trying to flag down cars on the Slane Road.

When he arrived at the scene, he found a man called Gerard Boyle sitting on the road leaning against a stop sign.

He appeared distressed and was soaking wet.

Another garda told the court Gerard Boyle told her he had been stabbed, put into the boot of a car, was pushed into the canal and he had to kick his way out to get free.

He was later interviewed in hospital and named a ‘Paul Crosby’ as the perpetrator.

22-year-old Paul Crosby of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, false imprisonment and causing serious harm.

The jury has now begun its deliberations.


