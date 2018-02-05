Judge says barrister "directed" Ireland Captain Rory Best to attend rape trial

The jury in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial has been told why the Ireland and Ulster captain Rory Best attended court last Wednesday.

When the jury returned this afternoon after a delayed start, Judge Patricia Smyth simply said he was "directed to be here by senior counsel."

Before they were sworn in last week, the jurors were told they "may" hear from Mr. Best.

Jackson and Olding, who both play for Ulster, deny raping the then 19-year-old woman at Jackson’s house in south Belfast in June 2016.

A number of legal issues had to be dealt with this morning so the woman’s third day of cross-examination only got underway a short time ago.

When asked by Jackson’s barrister if alcohol affects her memory, she said "I think you forget little things."