Join Philly McMahon & Derval O’Rourke in the Staff Relay Series with PwC

Are you a fan of running? Or just fancy a night out with your workmates away from the pub? Then the Staff Relay Series with PwC is the event for you.

Launched by Former World Champion and Triple Olympian, Derval O’Rourke, together with Dublin’s 5 time All Ireland Gaelic Football medal winner Philly McMahon, the Staff Relay Series is a fun 5 x 5km relay event taking place on Thursday, May 24th from 6pm in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

And don’t worry, you don’t need to be a seasoned runner to take part. The event is all about teamwork so there is no barrier to entry and no focus on individual’s times. Instead, the night encapsulates wellness and healthy living combined with camaraderie, staff morale and a fun night out.

Now in its eighth year last year’s event saw over 5000 competitors from 300 companies take part and the organisers are expecting up to 7,000 participants this year.

It's not all about the running either - the final part of the relay goes through the Relay Village, which is a tented area where companies set up pop-up offices for the night to cheer on their teammates and continue socialising and celebrating long after the race finishes up.

Speaking at the launch, O’Rourke said: “I am proud to be an Ambassador for the Staff Relay Series with PwC. This event epitomises all that I stand for combining sport and healthy living with excellence, professionalism and good fun."

Philly McMahon also an Ambassador for the event added: “I love the concept of the Staff Relay. It changes running from an individual sport to that of a team one, which I am an obvious advocate of. It also provides companies an alternative way of socialising with workmates whilst being responsible and looking after physical and mental health.”

The event is open to companies of all shapes and sizes - from small startups or local businesses to the biggest multinationals - so if you fancy a staff night out that’s not in the pub, be sure to sign up here!