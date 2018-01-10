JobFairy: Newstalk is recruiting for the role of Newstalk Breakfast Producer

Newstalk is Ireland’s fastest growing independent talk radio station in Ireland, with a weekly reach of 729,000 people across 26 counties.

The Role

We are seeking to appoint an experienced producer for our flagship programme, Newstalk Breakfast with Shane Coleman and Paul Williams. We’re looking for candidate with a proven track record in news and current affairs and in studio production.

Responsibilities, Skills & Qualifications

What you’ll do

You will display strong independent thinking, have the ability to work under tight deadlines and a determination to help grow JNLR figures and digital audiences. The chosen candidate would report to the Programme Editor and Managing Editor.

You will:

Contribute to the daily creation of the shows running order, selecting guests and contributors. Including securing exclusive interviews with high-profile guests.

Lead production shifts and manage the programme budget.

Write accurate, well-researched briefs & scripts.

Develop features & good relationships with regular guests

React quickly to breaking news.

Record and edit audio in studio and on location

Develop and plan innovative radio ideas that can be executed on air and online

Use social media to attract a wider audience and increase the digital audience and engagement levels with the programme.

Work closely with the Sales and Marketing departments to maximise commercial and PR opportunities

If the following traits sound like you, you might be the right person for the job:

An experienced, pro-active producer whos is passionate about news, current affairs, sport and popular culture.

A passion for creating a high standard of programming within tight deadlines, and an ability to develop new angles on existing stories

Strong leadership skills and ability to support and mentor other members of the programme team.

Ability to communicate effectively, excellent planning and organisational skill.

Before applying, make sure you tick the following boxes:

3 + years experience working in a broadcast environment.

Excellent Radio production and radio craft skills.

An ability to generate and to evaluate quality programme content.

Experience under pressure in the radio studio.

Excellent contacts.

Track record in covering breaking news.

Ability to source new angles and guests on issues of news and current affairs.

Audio recording and editing skills.

Excellent working knowledge of libel and defamation laws.

Good understanding of the role of social media and the part it plays in today’s radio landscape.

An ability to give feedback to team members, and ensure the continual development of the programme.

This is a unique opportunity to join an ambitious, passionate team oriented environment, where you can gain experience, learn and develop your skills. It is an exciting, engaging role and one that requires a person with initiative, strong design skills and a creative spark.

Interested?

To Apply

Please email your CV and a 200-word statement outlining your vision for the programme (PDF or online) to careers@newstalk.com no later than January 23rd 2018.

Newstalk is an equal opportunities employer.