JobFairy: Newstalk is recruiting for the role of Digital & Social Coordinator

The closing date for applications is February 16th 2018
Newstalk is Ireland’s fastest growing independent talk radio station in Ireland, with a weekly reach of 729,000 people across 26 counties.
Newstalk continues to grow its audience each year and is known across the nation as the independent voice of Ireland, boasting a strong line-up of Ireland’s leading broadcasters including Pat Kenny, Ivan Yates, Ciara Kelly, Moncrieff and many more.
Newstalk is also one of the most respected media brands in the country, having a track record for premium and engaging marketing campaigns that have helped to grow our reputation and our listenership.
The Role
We are looking for a diligent and creative Digital & Social Content Coordinator to nurture, develop and grow our online presence. With a passion for social media, an interest in current affairs, and a can-do attitude, the ideal candidate will support the Digital & Social Content Manager to ensure the best of Newstalk’s on-air content is brought to life online.
Responsibilities, Skills & Qualifications
As a pro-active member of the team you will:
Before applying, make sure you tick the following boxes:
This is a unique opportunity to join an ambitious, passionate team-oriented environment, where you can gain experience, learn and develop your skills. It is an exciting, engaging role and one that requires a person with initiative, an interest in current affairs and a creative spark.
To Apply
You can apply for the position here
Closing date is February 16th 2018
Newstalk is an equal opportunities employer.