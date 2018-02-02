#JobFairy: Newstalk is recruiting for the role of Digital & Social Coordinator

The closing date for applications is February 16th 2018

Newstalk is Ireland’s fastest growing independent talk radio station in Ireland, with a weekly reach of 729,000 people across 26 counties.

Newstalk continues to grow its audience each year and is known across the nation as the independent voice of Ireland, boasting a strong line-up of Ireland’s leading broadcasters including Pat Kenny, Ivan Yates, Ciara Kelly, Moncrieff and many more.

Newstalk is also one of the most respected media brands in the country, having a track record for premium and engaging marketing campaigns that have helped to grow our reputation and our listenership.

The Role

We are looking for a diligent and creative Digital & Social Content Coordinator to nurture, develop and grow our online presence. With a passion for social media, an interest in current affairs, and a can-do attitude, the ideal candidate will support the Digital & Social Content Manager to ensure the best of Newstalk’s on-air content is brought to life online.

 Responsibilities, Skills & Qualifications

  • Daily social media monitoring & scheduling
  • Monitoring reaction and engagement on social channels
  • Provide support for social media scheduling and publication
  • Assist in regular social media reporting
  • Assist with Facebook Live, Periscope, and Instagram Stories
  • Update show pages on newstalk.com
  • Upload commercial copy and imagery to website as required
  • Copywrite content for articles to accompany uploading videos to newstalk.com
  • Respond to website-related queries
  • Copy edit subtitles on video content
  • Manage external freelance writers who contribute to Newstalk 

As a pro-active member of the team you will:

  • Work closely with the Creative Video Producer and Video Editor to ensure video content is published efficiently on all online platforms.
  • Work with the Digital & Social Content Manager on social media activity
  • Provide cover during absence of Digital & Social Content Manager
  • Liaise with the in-house Multimedia Designer on social media assets
  • Successfully deliver a high standard of work in a very fast-paced environment 

Before applying, make sure you tick the following boxes:

  • Advanced knowledge of social media platforms (specifically Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
  • Undergraduate degree in Communications, Marketing, or Media Studies 
  • 1-2 years experience in a similar role
  • Demonstrated knowledge or interest in digital trends in media, entertainment, and emerging technologies
  • Previous experience in publishing or media companies would be advantageous 

This is a unique opportunity to join an ambitious, passionate team-oriented environment, where you can gain experience, learn and develop your skills. It is an exciting, engaging role and one that requires a person with initiative, an interest in current affairs and a creative spark.    

To Apply

You can apply for the position here

Closing date is February 16th 2018

Newstalk is an equal opportunities employer.  