JobFairy: Newstalk is recruiting for the role of Creative Videographer

Newstalk is Ireland’s fastest growing independent talk radio station in Ireland, with a weekly reach of 729,000 people across 26 counties.

Newstalk continues to grow its audience each year and is known across the nation as the independent voice of Ireland, boasting a strong line-up of Ireland’s leading broadcasters including Pat Kenny, Ivan Yates, Ciara Kelly, Moncrieff and many more.

Newstalk is also one of the most respected media brands in the country, having a track record for premium and engaging marketing campaigns that have helped to grow our reputation and our listenership.

The Role

As Newstalk’s Creative Videographer you will create shareable, engaging video content for reactive purposes as well as long-term projects. Working closely with the Digital & Social Content Manager, you will increase the use of video across key station channels showcasing news, show content, brand marketing, events and campaigns

Responsibilities, Skills & Qualifications

Planning shoots from conception to execution

Capturing footage including, but not limited to, studio interviews, accompanying reporter, company events and activations

Editing footage to create news-led reports, more in-depth editorial reports, highlight show moments, interviews, and any marketing and commercial content

Working with Newstalk’s Digital & Social Content Manager to contribute new and creative ideas for video content on Newstalk’s main site and social channels

Pitching concepts for development to senior editorial staff

Contributing to the development of a comprehensive video style guide for Newstalk

Packaging, filing, and archiving video content

Remaining up-to-date with the latest digital content and broadcasting industry trends

As a pro-active member of the Digital team you will:

Have a strong understanding of video techniques, storytelling, social media platforms and the different ways new audiences consume content

High-level working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

Be highly creative, collaborative and motivated,

Effectively control costs and meet deadlines

Technical experience in motion graphics and animation software is also desirable.

Liaise with the in-house Multimedia Designer to create impactful assets

Successfully deliver a high standard of work in a very fast-paced environment

Before applying, make sure you tick the following boxes:

Excellent communication skills and ability to develop relationships with stakeholders from Sales, Marketing, Editorial, and News departments

Excellent knowledge of Adobe suite, particularly Premiere Pro/Final Cut, After Effects/Illustrator, and Photoshop

Strong storytelling ability reflected in the pacing of video narrative

High-level technical knowledge of cameras and kit

Experience with sound recording and studio lighting

Experience working with video publishing platforms such as YouTube & Facebook

Experience with live stream broadcasting desirable but not necessary

Third level qualification related to art, photography, film, multimedia, journalism

This exciting and varied role is an excellent opportunity to join an ambitious, passionate and team-oriented environment.

To Apply

Please apply here with your CV and samples of your work (preferably as a link, or attachment with your CV)

Closing date is February 16th 2018

Newstalk is an equal opportunities employer.