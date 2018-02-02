JobFairy: Newstalk is recruiting for the role of Digital & Social Coordinator

Newstalk is Ireland’s fastest growing independent talk radio station in Ireland, with a weekly reach of 729,000 people across 26 counties.

Newstalk continues to grow its audience each year and is known across the nation as the independent voice of Ireland, boasting a strong line-up of Ireland’s leading broadcasters including Pat Kenny, Ivan Yates, Ciara Kelly, Moncrieff and many more.

Newstalk is also one of the most respected media brands in the country, having a track record for premium and engaging marketing campaigns that have helped to grow our reputation and our listenership.

The Role

We are looking for a diligent and creative Digital & Social Content Coordinator to nurture, develop and grow our online presence. With a passion for social media, an interest in current affairs, and a can-do attitude, the ideal candidate will support the Digital & Social Content Manager to ensure the best of Newstalk’s on-air content is brought to life online.

Responsibilities, Skills & Qualifications

Daily social media monitoring & scheduling

Monitoring reaction and engagement on social channels

Provide support for social media scheduling and publication

Assist in regular social media reporting

Assist with Facebook Live, Periscope, and Instagram Stories

Update show pages on newstalk.com

Upload commercial copy and imagery to website as required

Copywrite content for articles to accompany uploading videos to newstalk.com

Respond to website-related queries

Copy edit subtitles on video content

Manage external freelance writers who contribute to Newstalk

As a pro-active member of the team you will:

Work closely with the Creative Video Producer and Video Editor to ensure video content is published efficiently on all online platforms.

Work with the Digital & Social Content Manager on social media activity

Provide cover during absence of Digital & Social Content Manager

Liaise with the in-house Multimedia Designer on social media assets

Successfully deliver a high standard of work in a very fast-paced environment

Before applying, make sure you tick the following boxes:

Advanced knowledge of social media platforms (specifically Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

Undergraduate degree in Communications, Marketing, or Media Studies

1-2 years experience in a similar role

Demonstrated knowledge or interest in digital trends in media, entertainment, and emerging technologies

Previous experience in publishing or media companies would be advantageous

This is a unique opportunity to join an ambitious, passionate team-oriented environment, where you can gain experience, learn and develop your skills. It is an exciting, engaging role and one that requires a person with initiative, an interest in current affairs and a creative spark.

To Apply

You can apply for the position here

Closing date is February 16th 2018

Newstalk is an equal opportunities employer.