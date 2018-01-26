Jewellery worth €100,000 recovered following garda operation

Two people have been arrested as part of a garda operation which saw €100,000 worth of jewellery being recovered.



Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau arrested a 30-year-old woman with a UK address and a man (23) with a Dublin address on Thursday.

They are being held on suspicion of handling suspected stolen property.

The operation was targeting particular organised crime groups as part of Operation Thor.

They are both being detained at Tallaght garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say members of organised crime gangs have been arrested on a number of occasions where high powered 'get-away' vehicles were identified and intercepted in recent weeks.

A garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána encourages householders to be particularly vigilant during the winter months with most burglaries likely to occur between 5.00pm and 11.00pm.

"We would also encourage people to mark their property so if stolen and recovered it can be identified by the owner."