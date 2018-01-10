James Franco denies allegations of sexual misconduct

Hollywood star James Franco has denied accusations of sexual misconduct, insisting claims made by two women were "not accurate."

In an interview with late show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Franco was asked about recent allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

On Sunday, as Franco picked up a Golden Globe for his performance as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, actress Violet Paley accused him on Twitter of pushing her "head down in a car towards your exposed penis," and also trying to pick up her 17-year-old friend.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

17 is the legal age of consent in New York, but it is unclear where the alleged encounter took place.

Paley said she had previously had a consensual relationship with Franco, but added that this encounter had been against her will.

another reason it’s been hard to come forward about this. we did have a consensual relationship as well. unfortunately & fortunately, there are others who went through this same thing as me with him, and worse. I’m glad I am strong enough to speak up for all of us despite trolls — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 9, 2018

At the same time, a former student of Franco's acting school posted on Twitter that the actor had paid her $100 to strip naked in a film scene, something for which she signed a "vague and general at best" contract for.

"Remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!" she tweeted.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

During the Globes' broadcast, actress Ally Sheedy tweeted her discomfort with Franco's win, but quickly deleted the tweets.

"James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business," she wrote.

"Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much."

When asked about the accusations by Colbert, Franco said he had "no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy."

"I directed her in a play Off Broadway," he said. "I had nothing but a great time with her, a total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset."

Franco went on to add: "The things that I've heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice, because they didn't have a voice for so long.

"I don't want to shut them down in any way. I think it's a good thing and I support it."

He added: "The way I live my life, I can't live if there's restitution to be made. I will make it.

So if I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I mean, I think that's how that works."

"I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off, and I'm completely willing and want to."

In 2014, Franco was accused of hitting on a 17-year-old fan, after she leaked private Instagram messages he had sent her after meeting her at a premiere.

"I guess I'm, you know, embarrassed, and I guess I'm just a model of how social media is tricky," he said at the time.

"In my position, not only do I have to go through the embarrassing rituals of meeting someone, but sometimes it gets published for the world."