James Bulger killer charged over possession of child abuse images

His trial will be held in private at an unnamed court, the British Crown Prosecution Service (BCPS) said.

Jon Venables, who was 10-years-old when he murdered the young child in 1993, was returned to prison in November after allegedly being caught with child abuse images.

The BCPS said: "The man formerly known as Jon Venables has been charged with offences relating to indecent images of children and will appear in the Crown Court.

"In order that justice can be done, no further details are being released at this stage and the proceedings are subject to reporting restrictions."

Venables and Robert Thompson, both 10 at the time, tortured and killed two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool in 1993.