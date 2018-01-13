Jaguar Land Rover to create 150 new jobs in Ireland

British car-maker Jaguar Land Rover is to create 150 new jobs in Co Clare.

The company is to locate its new software engineering centre in two new buildings at the Shannon Free Zone.

The four-storey office block and an advanced technology engineering unit will come to almost 90,000 sq. ft.



Shannon Group has said that the announcement is a "major validation" of the investment programme underway at the Shannon Free Zone.

The buildings have been newly developed by Shannon Commercial Property as part of a €40m first phase development of a wider investment programme.

The programme is aimed at developing office space to attract new companies.

Shannon Commercial Properties managing director is Ray O’Driscoll.

"We welcome this announcement by Jaguar Land Rover and look forward to helping to make their very exciting commitment to this region a successful one.

"This is hugely positive news for Shannon Group and, indeed, for the region.

"To have a premium global brand establish a new base here speaks volumes for the attractiveness of this region for inward investment."

While Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas said: "The 150 jobs announced today are testament to a bold and well thought out investment programme by Shannon Commercial Properties delivering state-of-the-art facilities.

"We have a brilliant combination of newly developed sites in the Shannon Free Zone next door to a fantastic international airport that creates a compelling proposition for business."